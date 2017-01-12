Source: Crew urging Guerra not to pit...

Source: Crew urging Guerra not to pitch in winter ball

15 hrs ago

Venezuelan baseball fans were abuzz Thursday after Junior Guerra told reporters he would make a pair of starts in that country's winter league playoffs. Contrary to the suggestion made in Venezuelan news reports, the Brewers have not endorsed Guerra's participation with Tiburones de La Guaira, according to a source, and are discussing the matter with Guerra's agent, Peter Greenberg.

Chicago, IL

