Report: Wieters could land in Milwaukee

Yesterday

When Matt Wieters hit the free-agent market this offseason, he was reportedly seeking a large deal. However, a report Friday from FanRag Sports indicates a possible shorter deal could manifest, and if so, it could be through a union with the Brewers.

