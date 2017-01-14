Report: Neftali Feliz close to deal w...

Report: Neftali Feliz close to deal with Brewers

Saturday Jan 14

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports , free agent right-hander Neftali Feliz is reportedly close to signing a deal with the Brewers. The 28-year-old has also been linked to the Dodgers and Nationals over the last month, though nothing substantial has surfaced on those fronts.

Chicago, IL

