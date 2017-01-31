Penalty for St. Louis Cardinals Hacking Case Revealed

According to MLBTradeRumors , the St. Louis Cardinals are sending their top two draft picks from this season to the Houston Astros , and paying a $2MM fine , for the hacking scandal that involved Scouting Director Chris Correa accessing the data base of the Astros data base and the trade notes of Astros' GM Jeff Luhnow. No other Cardinals' official was penalized as the commissioner's office deemed not other employee was involved in the activity.

