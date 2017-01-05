MLB team report: Brewers in hunt for 'young, controllable talent' The Brewers made it through their first full season of rebuilding in better shape than some thought. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hYaRe8 About this series: Sports Weekly takes an in-depth look at each major league organization during the offseason, from the major leagues to the farm system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.