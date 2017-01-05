MLB team report: Brewers in hunt for 'young, controllable talent'
MLB team report: Brewers in hunt for 'young, controllable talent' The Brewers made it through their first full season of rebuilding in better shape than some thought. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hYaRe8 About this series: Sports Weekly takes an in-depth look at each major league organization during the offseason, from the major leagues to the farm system.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
