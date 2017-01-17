MLB hot stove notes: Why Yankees passed on signing Edwin Encarnacion
Yes, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was surprised and intrigued ast month when the price on free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion was way lower than expected. Why didn't the Yankees try to sign him? Cashman addressed that topic this week in an Q&A with fans at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC