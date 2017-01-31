Milwaukee Brewers: Scooter Gennett, utility player?
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have an everyday spot in the starting lineup for Scooter Gennett, can he become a successful utility player? Adam McCalvy has reported that Scooter Gennett will try out different positions for the Milwaukee Brewers this year. He will need to become more versatile defensively and continue to improve offensively if he hopes to get playing time in 2017.
