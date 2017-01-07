Milwaukee Brewers: Questions Surround the Brewers' Bullpen
Who will be the go-to guys in the bullpen for Craig Counsell in 2017? With Thornburg and Jeffress gone, Milwaukee has some serious question marks regarding its bullpen. David Stearns has undoubtedly been thinking about the current state of Milwaukee's bullpen this offseason, especially after trading away Tyler Thornburg.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
