Matt Garza mansplains birth control, Twitter reacts
'Awesome advice from a guy that doesn't have a uterus!' Twitter users take MLB player down a peg after he lectures Jessica Chastain about abstinence and birth control Last week, Oscar winner Jessica, 39, tweeted about her disappointment in the Senate for voting to strip the Affordable Care Act She noted that it will likely make birth control no longer free, to which Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza said women should practice abstinence Twitter users were up in arms, complaining that men shouldn't tell women what to do with their bodies and that birth control does more than prevent pregnancy Some also pointed out that Matt had his first child at 18, an age when few people plan to reproduce An unlikely Twitter war has broken out between Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and MLB player Matt Garza - though most of the mud-slinging is being done by the Twitter masses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC