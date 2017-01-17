Matt Garza mansplains birth control, Twitter reacts

Matt Garza mansplains birth control, ...

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Awesome advice from a guy that doesn't have a uterus!' Twitter users take MLB player down a peg after he lectures Jessica Chastain about abstinence and birth control Last week, Oscar winner Jessica, 39, tweeted about her disappointment in the Senate for voting to strip the Affordable Care Act She noted that it will likely make birth control no longer free, to which Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza said women should practice abstinence Twitter users were up in arms, complaining that men shouldn't tell women what to do with their bodies and that birth control does more than prevent pregnancy Some also pointed out that Matt had his first child at 18, an age when few people plan to reproduce An unlikely Twitter war has broken out between Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and MLB player Matt Garza - though most of the mud-slinging is being done by the Twitter masses.

Chicago, IL

