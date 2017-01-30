Lack of sleep aside, Ryan Braun back ...

Lack of sleep aside, Ryan Braun back and healthy for Brewers

Life has changed for the Milwaukee Brewers slugger after his wife, Larisa, gave birth to the couple's second child in September. Otherwise, Braun said he feels as fit as he has been in years after not having to worry about back surgery or treatment for a thumb injury in the offseason.

