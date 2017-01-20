Kansas City Royals free agent rumors: Chris Carter edition

Sep 5, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Chris Carter watches after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Royals missed the playoffs this past season after making appearing in back-to-back World Series appearances and winning it all in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.