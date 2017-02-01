Josh Hader Ranked as Milwaukee Brewers #1 Prospect by 2080 Baseball
As the top prospect lists continue to get released, a consensus seems to be forming that the Milwaukee Brewers' top three prospects are Lewis Brinson, Corey Ray, and Josh Hader. Brinson has topped just about every list that's come out, but yesterday a new index of organizational top prospects for the Milwaukee Nine was released by the folks over at 2080 Baseball , and there was a different name at the top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC