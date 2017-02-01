Josh Hader Ranked as Milwaukee Brewers #1 Prospect by 2080 Baseball

As the top prospect lists continue to get released, a consensus seems to be forming that the Milwaukee Brewers' top three prospects are Lewis Brinson, Corey Ray, and Josh Hader. Brinson has topped just about every list that's come out, but yesterday a new index of organizational top prospects for the Milwaukee Nine was released by the folks over at 2080 Baseball , and there was a different name at the top.

