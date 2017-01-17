Hoffman, Sheffield fall short of Hall election
Premier leadoff man Tim Raines, Astros slugger Jeff Bagwell and strong-armed backstop Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Results of the balloting of the Baseball Writers' Association of America were revealed on Wednesday.
