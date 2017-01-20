Hoffman ready to get spot in Rockies' rotation
With four starting pitchers coming off solid 2016 seasons, the Rockies will head to Spring Training with an open rotation spot. But don't tell right-hander Jeff Hoffman -- one of the hopefuls -- that it's the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Rockies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC