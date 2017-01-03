Hernan Perez Wins Venezuelan Winter League Batting Title, Gold Glove Award
Hernan Perez was granted free agency by the Milwaukee Brewers on Nov. 6, 2015. After briefly testing the open market, he chose to re-sign with the Brewers on a minor league deal on Nov. 16, 2015, apparently seeing an opportunity to return to the big leagues despite not being on the 40 man roster.
