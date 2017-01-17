Current Crew, alumni due at Brewers' ...

Current Crew, alumni due at Brewers' fanfest

The Brewers on Friday released additional details about their Jan. 29 fanfest in downtown Milwaukee, including schedules for autographs and events on the main stage. More than 60 current players, alumni, coaches, front-office executives and broadcasters are scheduled to participate in Brewers On Deck, which features autograph and photo opportunities, game shows and Q&As, merchandise and historical displays and a number of interactive activities for kids.

