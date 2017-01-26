Brewers to fete '82 Crew for 35th anniversary
Robin Yount, Gorman Thomas, Cecil Cooper and Ben Oglivie will be back in Milwaukee on July 14-16, when the Brewers celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1982 American League championship team, including a reunion of the players on field prior to the July 15 game against the Phillies. The current Brewers will wear the 1982 home uniforms all three games of the series, and the Phillies also will wear powder blue throwback uniforms from that season.
