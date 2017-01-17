Brewers sign Feliz to 1-year deal

After spending recent months trading away high-leverage relievers for prospects, the Brewers added one via free agency on Thursday by closing a one-year deal with Neftali Feliz that positions him to pitch the ninth inning for Milwaukee in 2017. The Brewers didn't confirm terms of the contract, but a source said it pays the 28-year-old right-hander $5.35 million and offers another $1.5 million in incentives.

