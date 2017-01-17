Braun headlines players for 'Brewers On Deck' The Brewers' annual winter fanfest will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Wisconsin Center. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://on.jsonl.in/2jWEXgb The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that more than 60 players, alumni, coaches, front office members and broadcasters are scheduled to participate in "Brewers On Deck," the team's annual fanfest on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

