Braun expected at Brewers On Deck

From Ryan Braun to Robin Yount, nearly all of the usual suspects are scheduled to attend the Brewers' annual fan fest later this month. Brewers On Deck, featuring autograph and photo sessions, interactive games, Q&As with players and executives, merchandise and historical displays, and more, will take place Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CT at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

