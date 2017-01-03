Author brings her stories to McKinley...

Author brings her stories to McKinley Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

Wausau native Marla McKenna shared her children's books and the many life lessons discovered in them in a series of workshops with teachers, students and parents on Thursday at McKinley Elementary, 5520 32nd Ave. The original, published in 2011, is based on a true story when McKenna spent a birthday at a Milwaukee Brewers game and left Miller Park with a special souvenir. The book has since expanded to eight variations - including a Chicago Cubs and a Chicago White Sox edition - and has sold over 10,000 copies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
News What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14) Mar '14 mayor last pub cl... 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC