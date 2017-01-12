3 arbitration-eligible players remain unsigned by Crew
At noon CT, Major League teams and their arbitration-eligible players who remain unsigned will formally exchange one-year contract proposals, setting up the possibility of a hearing -- between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17 -- to determine those players' salaries for 2017. For the Brewers, starting pitchers Chase Anderson and Wily Peralta and reliever Carlos Torres fall in that category.
