Villar makes DR debut at 2B, will stay sharp at SS
Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar made his Dominican Winter League debut Wednesday for Aguilas Cibaenas at second base, the position he's expected to man for Milwaukee in 2017. "The Brewers have told me that they're going to give me second base, but that I shouldn't abandon shortstop completely," Villar said, according to a story from the team's press office.
