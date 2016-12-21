Thames grateful for life's latest twist
In previous years, Eric Thames might already be making plans for the long trip to South Korea, where he has starred the past three seasons for the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization. But Thames will stay closer to home in 2017, having signed a three-year contract with the Brewers to play first base.
