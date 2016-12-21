Righties Ben Rowen, Cory Burns agree ...

Righties Ben Rowen, Cory Burns agree with Mets

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Brandon Sun

Right-hander Ben Rowen has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will attend big league spring training. Rowen, 28, was 0-4 with a 2.47 ERA and one save this year for Toronto's Triple-A team at Buffalo, then was claimed by Milwaukee off waivers on Aug. 4 and had a 1.69 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs with 12 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

