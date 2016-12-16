Milwaukee Brewers should considering claiming Nick Goody
The New York Yankees officially announced their signing of Aroldis Chapman yesterday, and to make room for him they designated righty reliever Nick Goody for assignment, as discussed by Jeff Todd on MLB Trade Rumors. Goody has had excellent results in his five minor league seasons, but not so excellent numbers for the Yankees.
