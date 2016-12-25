Milwaukee Brewers Owner Mark Attanasi...

Milwaukee Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio Publishes Open Letter to Fans

It has become a tradition at the end of each year for the principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, Mark Attanasio, to release an open letter to the fan base to wrap up the year that was. Last year's letter apologized to fans for the brutal 2015 season and introduced them to the new direction of the franchise, asking for patience after it was determined the team would "take a step back and build more intensively from within."

