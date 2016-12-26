Milwaukee Brewers' Farm System rated ...

Milwaukee Brewers' Farm System rated as one of "Most Improved" by MLB Pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brew Crew Ball

The work by Doug Melvin during his final season as General Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers along with the first couple months of David Stearns' tenure had MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo singing the praises of the organization's farm system at this time last year. By the end of year one of the Great Brewers Rebuild, Melvin had brought in a boatload of promising prospects at the trade deadline, the club had just signed an excellent draft class, and Stearns had just started to make his mark on the organization by swinging trades like the Jason Rogers-for-Keon Broxton-and-Trey Supak deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
News What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14) Mar '14 mayor last pub cl... 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC