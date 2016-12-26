Milwaukee Brewers' Farm System rated as one of "Most Improved" by MLB Pipeline
The work by Doug Melvin during his final season as General Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers along with the first couple months of David Stearns' tenure had MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo singing the praises of the organization's farm system at this time last year. By the end of year one of the Great Brewers Rebuild, Melvin had brought in a boatload of promising prospects at the trade deadline, the club had just signed an excellent draft class, and Stearns had just started to make his mark on the organization by swinging trades like the Jason Rogers-for-Keon Broxton-and-Trey Supak deal.
