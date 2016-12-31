Looking Back: Top Brewers Pitching Pe...

Looking Back: Top Brewers Pitching Performances of 2016

The 2016 Brewers had some rocky pitching performances, but the staff as a whole seemed to come into their own by the end of the year, which is fueling some optimism about the group heading into 2017. A lot of that had to do with #2016BrewersAce Junior Guerra, but he wasn't the only one to put up some memorable pitching performances this year.

Chicago, IL

