Looking Back: Top Brewers Pitching Performances of 2016
The 2016 Brewers had some rocky pitching performances, but the staff as a whole seemed to come into their own by the end of the year, which is fueling some optimism about the group heading into 2017. A lot of that had to do with #2016BrewersAce Junior Guerra, but he wasn't the only one to put up some memorable pitching performances this year.
