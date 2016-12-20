Josmil Pinto signs with Giants

Josmil Pinto signs with Giants

Monday

The Brewers have continued to re-make their roster this off-season, and one of the casualties was former Twin and Brewer catcher Josmil Pinto. As reported in MLB Trade Rumors , Pinto will have a minor league job in the San Francisco Giants system for 2017.

Chicago, IL

