Brewers have creative knack for finding closers
After trading away Tyler Thornburg at the Winter Meetings and Jeremy Jeffress and Will Smith back in August, the Brewers enter the New Year in need of a closer. "Closers kind of come from all over the place," manager Craig Counsell said.
