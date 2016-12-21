Braun, Brinson among Brewers' questions
Chris Carter is out and Eric Thames is in at first base, and Jonathan Villar appears poised for a shift to second as the Brewers move into 2017, the second full year of their top-down rebuild. Whether Thames can make the jump from Korea back to Major League Baseball, and whether Villar can repeat his breakthrough debut with the Brewers are two factors that will determine the fortunes of the team next season.
