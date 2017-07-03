Zack Cozart earns pet donkey for All-Star spot
The Cincinnati Reds shortstop had an agreement with teammate Joey Votto, who promised a large-eared animal as a reward for making the National League All-Star team. Having earned the honor for the first time, Cozart is looking forward to the four-hooved fella's arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
