Vegas Play of the Day: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Cincinnati. We've entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC