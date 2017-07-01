The New York Mets aren't dead just yet
Curtis Granderson hit five long balls during the road trip and set a club record by hitting three leadoff home runs on a single road trip. Photo by: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Who would have thought after starting off their most recent road trip 0-4 and getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers - and looking terrible doing it - that the New York Mets would come back home and still be alive? They may be hanging on by a thread, but it's true.
