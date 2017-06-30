Taylor's grand slam highlights Dodger...

Taylor's grand slam highlights Dodgers' 8-0 win over Padres

20 hrs ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers have worn out Petco Park - and the San Diego Padres - in the first two games of a weekend series. Chris Taylor hit a grand slam to highlight the Dodgers' 8-0 romp Saturday night, while Corey Seager and Justin Turner had consecutive homers.

