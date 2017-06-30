Taylor caps 4-run 9th as LA stuns D-b...

Taylor caps 4-run 9th as LA stuns D-backs

11 hrs ago

Chris Taylor 's fourth hit of the game, a bases-loaded liner over left fielder Rey Fuentes , capped a four-run bottom of the ninth as the Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 walk-off win over the D-backs and closer Fernando Rodney on Thursday night to sweep the three-game series. The Dodgers' winning rally overshadowed Arizona All-Star Jake Lamb 's pair of solo homers, which shared the spotlight with a 22-strikeout duel between starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Rich Hill .

