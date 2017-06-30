Peters, Mieses power Quakes to big win

Dodgers prospects DJ Peters and Johan Mieses put on an impressive power display as they combined for five homers and nine RBIs in Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga's 12-2 win over Lancaster on Sunday. , finished 3-for-4 with three home runs, four RBIs, four runs scored and is batting .270 with 16 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

