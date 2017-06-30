Muncy's single leads Okla. City to 12...

Muncy's single leads Okla. City to 12-6 win over Nashville

Max Muncy hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 12-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Friday. The single by Muncy, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead before Scott Van Slyke hit an RBI double later in the inning.

