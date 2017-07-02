Kenley Jansen blasts Dodgers fans over All-Star voting

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is blaming his own fans for not turning out the All-Star vote for his teammates. The National League leaders don't have a starting player on the NL squad revealed Sunday for the game in Miami on July 11. Jansen, left-hander Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger made the team via the player ballots, but starters are elected by the fans.

