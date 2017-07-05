In progress: Brent Hershey fantasy baseball chat BaseballHQ.com GM answers your questions from a fantasy and an analytic point of view. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tOERjL Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has missed time with a hamstring injury, but he's been red-hot at the plate with a .382 average entering Tuesday's game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.