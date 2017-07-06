Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB ...

Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB hits by player born outside U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history for someone born outside of the U.S. Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB hits by player born outside U.S. Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history for someone born outside of the U.S. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2uvzTWe Miami Marlins right fielder Ichiro Suzuki passed Rod Carew for most MLB hits by a player born outside of the U.S. With two hits Thursday, Ichiro Suzuki moved his MLB career hit total to 3,054, passing Rod Carew with the most hits for a player born outside the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... (Jan '17) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC