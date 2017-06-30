Duffy set to return for Independence Day start
Royals starter Danny Duffy will come off the disabled list and start against the Mariners on Tuesday at Safeco Field, the club announced Monday. The veteran left-hander, who has been out since his May 28 outing in Cleveland in which he suffered of a right oblique strain, will face off against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez .
