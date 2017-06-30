Duffy set to return for Independence ...

Duffy set to return for Independence Day start

14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

Royals starter Danny Duffy will come off the disabled list and start against the Mariners on Tuesday at Safeco Field, the club announced Monday. The veteran left-hander, who has been out since his May 28 outing in Cleveland in which he suffered of a right oblique strain, will face off against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez .

