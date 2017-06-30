Dodgersa Rich Hill shuts down Padres

Dodgersa Rich Hill shuts down Padres

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Sporting a simplified delivery and a third pitch , the Dodgers left-hander held the San Diego Padres to four hits over seven scoreless innings Saturday night as the Dodgers opened July with an 8-0 victory. Hill's most effective start of the season followed a season-long seven-inning start Monday against the Angels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC