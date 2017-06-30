Dodgers trade Jason Wheeler to Orioles for international bonus pool space

The Dodgers on Sunday traded left-handed pitcher Jason Wheeler to the Orioles in exchange for international bonus pool space, enhancing the Dodgers' budget on the first day of the 2017-18 international signing period. Wheeler was acquired from the Twins on June 2 for cash considerations , and spent most of his time in the organization with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he pitched in three games, allowing 11 runs on 16 hits in 8 innings.

