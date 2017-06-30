Dodgers recall Josh Fields, option Mike Freeman to Triple-A

The Dodgers made a roster move of their own before Saturday's game against the Padres , recalling relief pitcher Josh Fields from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sending utility man Mike Freeman down to Triple-A. Fields is one of eight Dodgers relievers to pitch in at least 20 games this season, though he was optioned to Oklahoma City on June 19 after a stretch of giving up home runs in four of five appearances.

