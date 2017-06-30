Dodgers recall Josh Fields, option Mi...

Dodgers recall Josh Fields, option Mike Freeman to Triple-A

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers made a roster move of their own before Saturday's game against the Padres , recalling relief pitcher Josh Fields from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sending utility man Mike Freeman down to Triple-A. Fields is one of eight Dodgers relievers to pitch in at least 20 games this season, though he was optioned to Oklahoma City on June 19 after a stretch of giving up home runs in four of five appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,094 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC