Dodgers place Hyun-jin Ryu on DL, recall Ross Stripling

The Dodgers on Monday placed pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu on the disabled list with left foot contusion, shutting him down through the All-Star break, and recalled pitcher Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the series opener against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Ryu was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of his last start, on Wednesday against the Angels in Anaheim, though he stayed in the game into the sixth.

