Dodgers place Hyun-jin Ryu on DL, recall Ross Stripling
The Dodgers on Monday placed pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu on the disabled list with left foot contusion, shutting him down through the All-Star break, and recalled pitcher Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the series opener against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Ryu was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of his last start, on Wednesday against the Angels in Anaheim, though he stayed in the game into the sixth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC