Decker scores winning run, Nashville ...

Decker scores winning run, Nashville beats Okla. City 5-4 in walk-off finish

14 hrs ago

Jaff Decker scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Nashville Sounds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday. Decker scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

