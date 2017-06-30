Decker scores winning run, Nashville beats Okla. City 5-4 in walk-off finish
Jaff Decker scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Nashville Sounds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday. Decker scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.
