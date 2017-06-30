Cody Bellinger to participate in Home Run Derby
Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger has hit home runs at a faster pace than anyone in major league history to start a career, so it is only natural that he was chosen to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby . The All-Star Game is at Marlins Park in Miami this year, and defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton will get to defend his title in his home park.
