Cody Bellinger to participate in Home Run Derby

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger has hit home runs at a faster pace than anyone in major league history to start a career, so it is only natural that he was chosen to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby . The All-Star Game is at Marlins Park in Miami this year, and defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton will get to defend his title in his home park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.