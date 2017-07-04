Clayton Kershaw flirts with no-hitter...

Clayton Kershaw flirts with no-hitter but Dodgers have to hold on for 4-3 victory

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. ORG XMIT: LAD112 CORRECTS REFERENCE TO THE TEAM - Player Federico Celli, wearing a Dodgers uniform, hits the ball during a baseball event in Hyde Park in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... (Jan '17) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC